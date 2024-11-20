Police Investigating Murder of Teenage Male in La Plata

On Wednesday, November 20, 2024, at approximately 12:12 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the 6400 block of Huntt Road in La Plata,

911 caller reported she located her son not conscious and possibly not breathing inside the residence.

The caller then advised she located the victim a short time after an argument involving the caller and her husband.

While officers responded to the scene, the caller then stated her husband told her to not enter the residence, and that he shot the victim.

All fire and rescue personnel were advised to stage away from the scene until police could deem it safe.

Police arrived on the scene and began performing first aid and advised CPR was being started.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office released the following information: Police activity: Detectives are on the scene of a homicide in the 6400 block of Huntt Road in La Plata. The incident occurred shortly after midnight inside at a single family home. The case is isolated to the house. More details will be released shortly.

We will provided further updates when they become available