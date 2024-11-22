UDATE: La Plata Man Allegedly Killed 15-Year-Old Stepson Over Not Cleaning Leaves Around the Property

UPDATE 11/21/2024: A Charles County man has been arrested and charged following the tragic shooting death of his 15-year-old stepson, Michael Edward Clemons, at their home on November 20, 2024.

Darshan Eric Williams, 48, of La Plata, is facing charges of second-degree murder, firearm use in the commission of a felony, first-degree assault, and child abuse resulting in death, according to court documents.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call from the victim’s mother, who reported that her son was unconscious on the kitchen floor. She told dispatchers that her husband, Darshan Williams, had informed her he had shot Michael.

When officers arrived at the residence on Huntt Road, they found Darshan Williams standing in the carport and detained him without incident. Inside, officers discovered Michael Edward Clemons on the kitchen floor with a gunshot wound to his upper body. Emergency personnel pronounced him dead at the scene despite immediate medical intervention.

According to court documents, the events leading to the shooting began with an argument between Darshan Williams and the victim’s mother while driving home from dinner. The disagreement, reportedly about Michael’s behavior, escalated after they returned home. The victim’s mother left the residence to avoid further conflict.

Shortly after, Darshan repeatedly called her. During one of the calls, he stated, “Your son is dead.”

Upon returning home, the victim’s mother found Darshan standing outside, preventing her from entering. She gained access through a side door and discovered Michael on the kitchen floor. She immediately called 911.

While initially refusing to cooperate with investigators, Darshan later made a spontaneous statement, saying, “I know my wife hates me; I just killed her son,” as officers escorted him back to the interview room.

A handgun was recovered near where Darshan Williams had been detained. Witness accounts and preliminary findings suggest the shooting occurred following an argument over Michael being directed to clean leaves around the property.

Darshan Eric Williams faces the following charges:

Second-degree murder

Firearm use in the commission of a felony violent crime

First-degree assault

Child abuse resulting in death (pertaining to a victim over the age of 13)

UPDATE 11/20/2024: On November 20 at 12:11 a.m., officers responded to the 6400 block of Huntt Road in La Plata for the report of a shooting.

The caller indicated the suspect, Darshan Eric Williams, age 48, of La Plata, who resides at the house, shot his 15-year-old stepson. When officers arrived, they observed the suspect standing outside. He was taken into custody without incident.

Upon entering the home, officers located the victim, Michael Edward Clemons, age 15, who was unconscious and not breathing. Officers performed CPR until medics arrived; however, the victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed the suspect was upset the victim did not complete some household chores.

Williams was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and other related charges. He is being held at the Charles County Detention Center and is waiting to be seen before a district court commissioner.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Burgess at 301-609-6494.

The investigation is ongoing.

11/20/2024: On Wednesday, November 20, 2024, at approximately 12:12 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the 6400 block of Huntt Road in La Plata,

911 caller reported she located her son not conscious and possibly not breathing inside the residence.

The caller then advised she located the victim a short time after an argument involving the caller and her husband.

While officers responded to the scene, the caller then stated her husband told her to not enter the residence, and that he shot the victim.

All fire and rescue personnel were advised to stage away from the scene until police could deem it safe.

Police arrived on the scene and began performing first aid and advised CPR was being started.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office released the following information: Police activity: Detectives are on the scene of a homicide in the 6400 block of Huntt Road in La Plata. The incident occurred shortly after midnight inside at a single family home. The case is isolated to the house. More details will be released shortly.

