National Weather Services Issues Warning Of High Winds Overnight

Rapid Onset of Strong Winds Later This Evening.

Forecast – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 4am, then showers likely. Low around 44. Southeast wind 6 to 16 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

A rapid onset of strong west to northwest winds will develop between 8 and 11 PM this evening behind a strong cold front. Wind gusts around 35 to 45 mph are most likely with a few gusts around 50 mph possible.

The strong winds will be capable of blowing around unsecured objects and isolated instances of wind damage are possible as well. Winds will gradually diminish overnight.

Strong winds are possible Friday night into Saturday.

Gale force winds are possible at times over the waters Thursday afternoon through Saturday.