Victim Located Deceased After Jumping from Harry Nice Bridge in Charles County

On Wednesday, November 20, 2024, at approximately 11:47 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services from Charles County and King George County, VA, were dispatched for a reported “person jumping” from the Harry W Nice Memorial Bridge.

Fire and rescue boats from Dahlgren, Newburg and Colonial Beach responded and located the victim in under 20 minutes.

The victim was transported by fire boat to an area dock to meet police and medical services, the victim was pronounced deceased a short time later.

Maryland Transit Administration Police Department are handling the investigation. First Responders operated on the scene for over an hour.

Please, if you or anyone you know is battling depression and are considering suicide, reach out to someone. You are not in this alone.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 1-800-273-8255 or text HELLO to 741741, which is the Crisis Text Line. Both services are free and available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. All calls are confidential.

Mental Health Services is a program within the Division of Behavioral Health that provides outpatient mental health treatment services to the residents of Charles County and the surrounding areas.