Lusby Man Charged with Threatening Arson and Drug Possession in St. Mary’s County

On November 16, 2024, James Delonte Butler, 41, of Lusby, was arrested on charges of threatening to commit arson and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

The incident occurred at a residence on Cornwall Drive in California, Maryland, where Butler allegedly made threats to harm the occupant and damage the property.

According to court documents, Corporal T. Westphal of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of threats at the Cornwall Drive address. The victim, identified in documents as a female resident, reported that Butler had been outside her home, banging on a window and demanding entry. When denied access, Butler allegedly sent threatening text messages and made phone calls, including one in which he reportedly stated, “I can’t wait until you all go to sleep, you all are going to burn.”

An independent witness confirmed hearing similar threats during a phone call between Butler and the victim. The victim recognized Butler’s voice and confirmed the calls originated from a number associated with him.

During the arrest, law enforcement conducted a search of Butler and discovered a small folded paper containing a white rock-like substance, later identified as cocaine, in his left sock.

Butler was charged with the following:

Arson/Threat

Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (not cannabis)

An arrest warrant was issued on November 16, 2024, by Judge Talia Thomas. Butler was held without bond following a bail review hearing on November 18, 2024, presided over by Judge Karen Christy Holt Chesser.

