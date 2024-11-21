Edward George Pirner, 70 of Brandywine, MD, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2024, with his loving family by his side.

Sunny was born in 1953 and was raised on his family farm in Brandywine, MD. He was the son of the late Hedy and John Pirner. Sunny met his future wife Sue in 1973 and in 1981 they married and built their home and raised their two daughters.

Sunny graduated from Gwynn Park High School in 1971 and later received his AA degree in Computer Science from the Charles County Community College. He worked many years as a fine trim carpenter at his brother’s contracting business. His passions were gardening, hunting and fishing and listening to music. He was an avid reader and history buff with an interest in the civil war. He was very knowledgeable and proudly held the title of Jeopardy champion in his household up to his final days. He was a true friend and brother to many and will be deeply missed.

Sunny is survived by his wife, Susan “Sue” Pirner, his daughters, Amanda Pirner and Crystal Pirner and a proud grandpa to his granddaughters, Alexandra and Anna Martin. Sunny is preceded in death by his brother Albert Pirner. He is survived by his sister Mary Jane Nelsen, brother Michael Pirner, sister Anita Jones, sister Hedy DeCampo and sister Andrea Kearney along with many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to attend Sunny’s life celebration on Saturday, November 23, 2024 at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A. at 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 at 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. with his funeral service at 2:00 p.m. officiated by Reverend Joe Orlando.

Interment will be private.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.Brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Charlotte Hall, MD.