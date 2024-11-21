Lisa Marie Burch, 48 of Monroeville, PA passed away on November 14, 2024 at UMPC Presbyterian Hospital.

She was born on February 8, 1976 in Baltimore City, Maryland to Joseph Edward Wathen Barbara Ann Wood.

Lisa was a very kind loving and compassionate person who always thought of the needs of others above her own needs. She lived life to the fullest.

She is survived by her husband, John “Eddie” E. Burch; step-daughter, Autumn Burch; step-mother, Patsy Wathen; brothers, Joey Wathen, David Wathen (Sign. Other-Barbara), Mike Wathen (Sheri), Anthony Warble; sisters, JoAnne Wathen, Nancy Wathen (Anita); nephew, Jeffrey Wathen; niece, Ashley Barber; great nephews, Tyler, Ayden, Kayden; best friend, Lori Joy; and her fur babies, Buster, Jax, Jesse.

The family will receive friends on Friday, November 22, 2024 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. with Words of Remembrance at 11:00 a.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment is private.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.