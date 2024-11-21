Frank Ronald Seckler, 86, joined his wife Eileen in heaven on November 18, 2024, after battling an illness. He was born August 29, 1938, in Jackson, MI, where he grew up. At his death, he was surrounded by his loving family.

Frank was a humble soul who significantly impacted the lives he touched.

He had a lifelong career with the United States Navy, with his last position as Leading Chief of the U.S. Navy Band and a veteran who served during the Vietnam War. He traveled the world as a percussionist in the Navy Band, starting at age 17 when he enlisted in the military. He played in concerts worldwide, including venues in Asia and South America. He also played in famous venues throughout the U.S., including the White House, DAR Constitution Hall, Radio City Music Hall, Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center, The Metropolitan Opera House, and on the steps of the U.S. Capitol, Lincoln Memorial, and Jefferson Memorial.

Among his concerts and performances, he marched as a drummer in the 1963 funeral procession for assassinated U.S. President John F. Kennedy and a ceremony for astronaut John Glenn.

One of his children’s favorite memories was joining their father on stage during a Navy Band Children’s Concert. He performed with Burl Ives, Mel Torme, Frank Sinatra, Mel Blanc, Liza Minnelli, Spike Jones, Dizzy Gillespie, Buddy Rich, and hundreds more talented instrumentalists of the U.S. Navy Band.

After retiring from the U.S. Navy Band, he became the Tour Director for the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps Bands for more than ten years, booking patriotic concerts throughout the U.S.

Frank also played drums in many smaller bands, including a trio called The Inner Circle and the Washington Redskins, now the Washington Commanders, Band.

He married Mary Eileen Smith on June 22, 1963. Their courtship began shortly after they met at Bob’s Frozen Custard, where he worked part-time while stationed in Washington D.C. in the Navy. They resided in Washington D.C. until moving to Fort Washington, MD, where they raised their four children and lived for 30 years. Frank coached local recreation sports his sons participated in, including baseball and basketball. You would often find kids from the neighborhood hanging out at the Seckler’s home, where they welcome all with open arms.

In 2006, they moved to Mechanicsville, MD where they lived for 18 years. Frank’s most recent residency was The Fairfax in Lorton, VA, where he enjoyed his weekly Poker games with fellow neighbors and indulged in their Sunday brunches.

Golf, playing cards, puzzles, and the simpler things in life were what Frank enjoyed most. He was always up for a family card game, and you would always find a jigsaw puzzle half-finished near him. Living in Mechanicville, MD, he got to know the Amish and Mennonite community members and would frequent their auctions and help some who needed rides to the doctor or other errands.

Frank was also known for owning dogs. He had many dogs throughout his lifetime and is survived by his dog Charlotte, who was his faithful companion.

He was the loving father of four children, Deborah Seckler Baxter, Chuck Seckler, Neal Seckler, and Andrew Seckler, and daughters-in-law Kirsten Seckler, Angela Chaney, and Penny Seckler. Frank is also survived by his grandchildren Quentin Baxter and his wife Sarah Burke Baxter, Brenden Seckler, Ethan Seckler, Penelope Seckler, Josselin Rubio-Fuentes Seckler, Sophia Rubio-Reyes Seckler, and Genesis Rubio-Reyes Seckler. He was predeceased by his wife of 57 years Mary Eileen Seckler, parents Lyle Alfred Seckler and Lois Lucile Wiseman, and brothers Stephen Fredrick Seckler, Douglas Craig Seckler, and Gregory Lyle Seckler.

Interment will occur at Arlington National Cemetery at a private ceremony at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the charity of your choice.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.Brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Charlotte Hall, MD.