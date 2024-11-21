As inspired by Dylan Thomas, David “Dwight” MacRae did not go gentle into that good night, he raged against the dying of the light. Dwight passed peacefully on Nov 13th, 2024. He loved life, he loved his wife, and he loved his family and friends with all his heart. He was a fighter, he was a lover, he was the entire package. Dwight was raised with old-school principles such as a handshake and giving his word as his Scottish descendant father taught him. Dwight was a natural at everything he set his mind to. He was faster than an alley cat, stronger than a bear, and could outwit the best of the best. He was a self-made man and was fair and just to his fellow man along the way no matter the consequences. Dwight was an avid golfer and played in the blitz at Breton Bay for over half his life. He is one of few in this world to have accomplished multiple hole-in-ones. Although, Dwight’s passion in life was golf, his true love was his family. He genuinely loved spending time with the love of his life, Georgia, and his three children, Stacie, Dave, and DD. Dwight loved babies and as grandchildren came along his heart grew fonder. Dwight was greater than life and instilled that in his family and everyone he ever met. He was a true patriarch to a long-lasting tradition set by MacRae’s, Aldridge’s, Ellis’s, and Greer’s. Dwight’s legacy will carry on his deep roots of family tradition and values, “Fortitudine” (with courage).

Preceded before him his parents, Mac and Athena MacRae, his siblings, Delores Greer, Glenda Ellis, Kennith MacRae, Larry MacRae, and a grandson Justin MacRae. He had eight grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. Plus many cousins. He was born in Marion, North Carolina on August 25, 1941. He graduated from Great Mills High School in 1959. He loved the car business, and the rental business. He was a member of Lexington Park Baptist Church, then changed membership to Leonardtown Baptist Church.

