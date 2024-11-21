Melinda Carol Bellafronte

Melinda Bellafronte passed away peacefully on November 10, 2024 in Leonardtown, MD. She was born on April 27, 1956 to James Otis and Georgia Leona Clark.

Melinda was a loving mother, sister, and friend. She enjoyed knitting, reading, and gardening. Close family said in tribute: “I’ll always remember Melinda as being kind.” She was previously married to Lou Bellafronte and is survived by their two children, Daniel Bellafronte and Carrie West.

She is also survived by her sisters Sharon “Sherri” Wolf, and Pamela “Pam” Scott, and siblings-in-law Tom Wolf, Rachel Coston-Clark, and Craig Wasson, her current partner Calvin Edwards, and many extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, Melinda is preceded in death by her brother, Dennis Wayne “Danyaon” Coston-Clark.

All services will be private.

