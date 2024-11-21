It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved Betty Lee Hughes. Betty was born on August 20, 1934, to Charles A. Wriggleworth and Ethel J. Wrigglesworth in Washington DC. She married the love of her life, Arthur Francis Hughes, on January 19, 1955. Together they raised a family in Waldorf, MD and shared many wonderful years there. After her husband passing in 1991, Betty moved to Bethany Beach, DE for a few years. She moved again to log home in Harpers Ferry, WV and finally to Leonardtown, MD to be closer to family.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Arthur F. Hughes and her sons Glenn R. Hughes and Steven C. Hughes. She is survived by her daughter Julie Hughes of Leonardtown, MD and youngest son Kevin W. Hughes and daughter-in-law Michele J. Hughes of Mechanicsville, MD. Betty has, 5 wonderful grandchildren – Steven Hughes Jr, Kirstyn Grimes, Kyle Hughes, Joshua Hughes, and Hannah Hughes. She also has 4 precious great-grandchildren, Kelsey, Tegan, Jack and Kennedy, brother-n-law and wife Larry and Susie Hughes, two nieces Melissa and Christine, and Sister Anne Kelly.

Betty was a wonderful loving stay-at-home mom for several years while her children were young. She worked several years in Waldorf at GJ’s Dance Studio as a receptionist and retired as an executive secretary for Motorola. After retirement, Betty took a part time position as a receptionist at Long and Foster in Harpers Ferry, WV. Betty excelled in each of her roles and touched the lives of many with her kindness and professionalism. She will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

Throughout her life Betty enjoyed camping and beach trips with her family. Betty has always loved and spoiled her dogs. Betty had creative hobbies such as cardmaking, ceramics and gardening. Many people were complimentary of her beautiful yard of flowers in the spring.

Betty’s warm smile and loving spirit will forever remain in our hearts. Let us cherish the memories we shared with her and find comfort in knowing that she is now at peace and with our Lord and Savior.

On Monday, December 9, 2024, the family will receive friends for the visitation from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with the funeral service beginning at 11:00 am at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A. at 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will follow after the service at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623.

