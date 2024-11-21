Norman Elliott Dove, 89, of Broomes Island, Maryland passed away on November 16, 2024 in Charlotte Hall Veterans Home. Norman was born on August 6, 1935 in Calvert County, to the late Elmer Merton, and Genevieve Elliott Dove. Norman is preceded in death by his wife, Joan May Dove and his siblings: Monroe Dove, Jack Dove, Douglas Dove, Bud Dove, Marcellus Dove, Violet Pitcher, and Dorothea Dove.

Norman served in the Army for two years. He was a carpenter by trade and a waterman at heart. He loved boating, crabbing, fishing, and oystering.

Norman is survived by his children: Dorleen Dove, Patricia Lillis (Tom), Norman “Ned” Dove (Maya), Richard Dove, and Donna Dove (Bill). Grandfather of: Alyssa, Samantha, Shay, Starr, Ryo, Melissa and Amanda, Great Grandfather of six. He is also survived by his brother Donald Dove (Pat).

The family will receive friends on Thursday November 21, 2024 from 10-11 AM with funeral services starting at 11 AM at the Rausch Funeral Home, 4405 Broomes Island Road, Port Republic, Maryland 20676. Interment will follow in Chesapeake Highland Memorial Gardens in Port Republic, MD.