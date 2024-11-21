Services for Kimberly will be livestreamed on the Rausch Funeral Home Facebook page, starting at around 5:45 P.M.

Kimberly Dawn Allen, 61, of Dunkirk, MD, passed away November 16, 2024 at her home. She was born on August 31, 1963, in Calvert County, to Florence (Durst) and Thomas Lawrence Cress, Sr. Kimberly grew up in North Beach, and graduated from Northern High School, class of 1982. As a young woman she worked for various businesses in the county, to include the Fast Stop, Trader’s Restaurant, Roland’s of Chesapeake Station, a local day care, and pet shop. She was an avid shopper, a loving homemaker and mother, a caring babysitter to her neighbors, and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Kimberly is survived by her husband Brian Kelly Caspar of Dunkirk; daughter Hope Renee Allen of Huntingtown and her husband Jason Moore; grandchildren Destiny Allen, Jason “JJ” Moore, Jr., and Dylan Moore; brother Thomas Lawrence Cress, Jr., and his wife Lauri, Annie Behlen-Kuras and her husband Richard, and several nieces and nephews. Kimberly was preceded in death by her parents, Florence and Thomas Cress, Sr; brothers Bradley, Richard, and Mark Cress.