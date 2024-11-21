Steven Lee Walters

Sunrise- September 15, 1951

Sunset- November 6, 2024

Suddenly, at home, on November 6, 2024, Steven Lee Walters, “Steve”, was called home to be with the Lord. Steve leaves behind his loving wife, Janet, who he met in Scotland whilst serving in the United States Navy. He was such a patriot and was so excited to bring his new wife to the country he loved, however, his love of Scotland never left his heart. Steve was a much-loved son of the late James David Walters and Carolyn L. Walters, brother of the late Brandon Walters and brother of Preston (Kim), much-loved brother-in-law to Agnes Galt (Hugh), Letitica Pittman, John McKay, the late Duncan and Ruth McKay, Aunt Doris Newman, Aunt Lynette Newman, and Uncle Jerry Walters (Jane). He was a great uncle to all of his nieces and nephews.

Steve also leaves behind many cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, as well as great friends from around the world, including his hometown in Knoxville, TN, here in Maryland, and in Scotland, as well as many other places where he always made a friend.

Steve’s passion for sports included his beloved Vols, the Redskins, and his love for golf, where he spent many hours on the greens trying to improve his handicap.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD, where a funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel with Father Ray Schmidt officiating. Interment will be private.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.