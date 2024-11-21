David Gary Long, 71, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on November 9, 2024 at his home. Born on February 4, 1953, in Leonardtown, MD, he was the son of the late John Richard and Joan Elizabeth (Newell) Long. David is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Alma Rose Long (Wathen), whom he married on October 26,1974. In addition, he is survived by his children, Tammy Hill of Mechanicsville, MD, Lisa Long of Mechanicsville, MD, and Michael (April) Long of Leonardtown, MD, his grandchildren, Ashley King, Patrick Hill, Jackson and Owen Long, and his siblings, Butch (Robin) Long of NC, Kenny (Ginger) Long of Mechanicsville MD, and Freddie (Debbie) Long of Hermanville, MD. David was preceded in death by his brothers, Bradley and James Long.

David was a lifelong resident of St Mary’s County, MD and graduated from Chopticon High School in 1971. David was a successful and talented mason. He worked for Bonded Masonry before he and his wife, Rose, opened ‘Bay Masonry’, which they ran for 40 years. David had a second career as a corrections officer for the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Department, serving for 15 years before retiring in August 2024.

David was a dedicated husband, father, and Pop Pop, always making sure his family was taken care of. He loved to spend his time working in the garden, walking with his wife, Rose, around to show her the new things he’d planted, working with his son Michael, spending time with his grandchildren, and you could always see him with his dog, Shelby. David was so loved and will be missed by so many.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD, where a funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Ray Schmidt officiating. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Michael Long, Jackson Long, Patrick Hill, Joseph Bowles, Freddie Bowles III, and Freddie Long. Honorary pallbearers will be Owen Long and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Department.

