Marjorie Ridgell, 92, of Scotland, MD, passed away on November 15, 2024, in Scotland, MD. Born on October 5, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Adelaide and Linwood Trossbach. Marjorie was the loving wife of the late Charles E. Ridgell, Jr. She is survived by her children, Beverly and John A. Morrison III, Bonnie and Michael E. Kessler, and Ami and Charles E. Ridgell III, seven grandchildren, Leslie Morrison, Christopher Morrison, Gary Morrison, Shaun Kessler, Candace Kotch, Emily Ridgell, and Charles Ridgell IV, and eight great-grandchildren, Tyler Densford, Reid Densford, Henry Densford, Asher Densford, Lucy Kessler, Luka Morrison, Julietta Morrison, and Darcy Kotch. Marjorie was the sister of Nita Smith, Frances and Bill Trossbach, Hilda and Norris Trossbach, and Amy and Benedict Fenhagen. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Ridgell, as well as her sisters Hilda Hall and Addie McBride, and a brother, George Trossbach.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, with the Rosary followed by prayers at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, at 11:00 AM in St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Ridge, MD. Interment will follow at First Saint’s Community Church Cemetery, Ridge, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to First Saints Community Church Ridge Food Pantry, P.O. Box 95, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

