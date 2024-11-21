Over 100 Guns Stolen from Charles County Gun Shop

On Wednesday, November 20, 2024, at approximately 1:30 a.m., unknown suspects broke into a gun shop in the 10500 block of Theodore Green Boulevard in White Plains.

More than 100 guns have been stolen.

Investigators are working with the ATF and ask anyone with information to contact Detective Furr at 301-609-6457.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.

The investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided when they become available.

This is the second burglary/theft to occur with this business in the past 4 years. Last time, in 2020, 10 handguns were stolen.