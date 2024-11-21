Family Members’ Ages Help Waldorf Woman Win $50,000 Powerball Prize

Becomes second Waldorf resident to claim third-tier Powerball prize in a week.

A Charles County resident who plays family members’ ages on her Powerball tickets secured a $50,000 third-tier win in the Oct. 19 drawing.

Many players use a relative’s birth date, but the lucky lady won using a combination of ages of her family’s children, siblings and a grandchild. When she learned that she matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball in the drawing, the Waldorf winner expressed gratitude.

“I can’t believe I won using all of their ages,” the grandmother added.

The win came as a total shock for the Southern Maryland woman, who kept the unchecked ticket for over a month. When she finally scanned it, the ticket checker message said she won $50,000. The dubious player asked the clerk at the store to verify her win and he did!

The federal government worker plans to use her windfall to pay bills. She also plans to continue playing the game in hope of getting all five numbers with the Powerball to secure the full jackpot. Moving forward, the loyal player has to decide if she will bump up each number by one when all of her family members become a year older.

“This is the first year that I have tried these numbers. I’m not sure if I will change them or keep playing the same numbers for next year,” the winner said, laughing.

She purchased the winning ticket at Waldorf Food Mart Citgo located at 11901 Business Park Drive in Charles County. Waldorf is a lucky spot, as this is the second third-tier Powerball winner from that area in the last week.

Tonight brings players another chance to become a Powerball winner. The Nov. 20 drawing is set with a jackpot of an estimated annuity of $155 million and an estimated cash option of $71.3 million.