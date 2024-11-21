Calvert Marine Museum December 2024 Events

‘Tis the season for holiday cheer, quality time with loved ones, and festive fun for all ages! Join us for the annual Solomons Christmas Walk—a magical evening that invites you to experience the museum in a whole new light after hours.

Plus, make sure to stop by the Museum Store on Museum Store Sunday for unique, one-of-a-kind gifts that support the museum’s mission. Don’t miss out on the excitement as we kick off winter break programming later in the month. For details on all the seasonal festivities, visit: www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.

Sunday Dec. 1 – Museum Store Sunday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.: Mark your calendars and shop with a purpose! The Museum Store is thrilled to participate in Museum Store Sunday, a global shopping event where you can find uniquely curated gifts while supporting our mission and fundraising efforts. On this special day, CMM members will draw for a chance to enjoy 25% – 40% off their entire purchase. One lucky member may even get their entire purchase for FREE! Non-members will receive a 20% discount all day. Some exclusions apply, see store for details.

Sundays, the month of Dec. – Beyond the Displays: Artifact Stories 1:30 p.m. – Discover the history behind the emblem from a paddle wheel boat, the tools found in the blacksmith shop, and the Gov. R. M. McLane name board. Hear captivating stories about WWII’s impact on the Solomons community and uncover hidden pictures within the museum murals. It’s a unique opportunity to delve into local history and see these artifacts in a new light. Included with museum admission.

Thursdays, Dec. 5 & 12 – Sea Squirts 10:15 & 11:15 a.m. – This month’s theme is Patterns in Nature. Children 18 months to 3 years, with an adult, are invited to discover the museum together through music, stories, and special activities. Join us for story time and a craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. Cost is free with museum admission. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. Sea Squirts | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Friday, Dec. 6 – First Fossil Friday! 1 – 4:30 p.m.

Fossil hunters, bring your fossil finds from Calvert Cliffs or other local areas to be identified! This service is provided for free; however, admission fees apply for access to CMM exhibits.

Saturdays, the month of Dec. – Pop-in with Poppie 1:30 – 2:30 p.m.

Make your Saturday afternoon memorable by coming to visit with our very own Pop Star “Poppie,” our Virginia Opossum. You can join the Poppie paparazzi in the museum lobby with one of our educational interpreters, learn all kinds of fun possum facts, and visit our Museum Store for possum fan gear. Since the welfare of our animals is our primary concern, Poppie’s ability to visit with her adoring public may occasionally be subject to change on short notice.

Sunday, Dec. 8 – Creature Feature (New day, same time) 10:15 – 11:15 a.m.

Come to the museum for the Monthly Mystery Creature Feature. Every second Sunday of the month, the CMM Education Team will feature an animal in the museum lobby that is not normally on display. Learn about a new animal and discover the wonderful variety of creatures found in our local estuaries. Take-home educational coloring pages will be available! Included with museum admission.

Friday, Dec. 13 – Calvert Marine Museum Hosts Gingerbread Lighthouse Challenge

The Calvert Marine Museum invites the community to participate in the Gingerbread Lighthouse Challenge this holiday season! Craft a gingerbread lighthouse at home using your own edible decorations and showcase it at the museum by noon on December 13, 2024. Prizes will be awarded in four categories: Most Historically Accurate, Best Creative Design, Sweetest Presentation, and People’s Choice. Voting will take place at the museum throughout the weekend, with winners announced on Sunday, December 15, 2024, at noon. Registration is $10 and closes on December 6, so gather your family, unleash your creativity, and join in the festive fun! Register here: Gingerbread Lighthouse Challenge Registration

Saturday, Dec. 14 – Solomons Christmas Walk 6 – 9 p.m.

The museum is open and FREE to the public. Enjoy live musical entertainment in the Harms Gallery all evening. Visit with Santa and the Otter mascot, make holiday crafts, and shop in the Museum Store during the event. Santa’s Coffee House will be open with complimentary hot cocoa, coffee, and holiday cookies. Museum Members save 20% in the Museum Store Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 14 and 15.

Thursday, Dec. 19 – Little Minnows 10:15 & 11:15 a.m.

This month’s theme is Patterns in Nature. For preschoolers ages 3 – 5, accompanied by an adult. This program focuses on one of the museum’s three themes. Join us for story time and a craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. The cost is free with museum admission. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. For more information, visit: Little Minnows | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Friday, Dec. 20 – CMM Members Save 20% in the Museum Store 10:15 a.m. – 4:45 p.m.

CMM members enjoy a 20% discount in the Museum Store today and on the 20th of every month. Purchases can be shipped via USPS, Priority Mail, or held at the store for curbside pickup. For more information, visit: Museum Store | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Saturday, Dec. 22 – Dee of St. Mary’s Dockside Tour noon – 4 p.m.

Step aboard the museum’s skipjack for an up-close tour with crew members of her 56 ft. deck. Learn how watermen dredge for oysters, hoist the sails, and navigate the waterways of the Chesapeake. Dee of St. Mary’s | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Tuesday, Dec. 24 – Christmas Eve Holiday Hours 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The Calvert Marine Museum and Museum Store will close at 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 25 – Christmas Day All day

The Calvert Marine Museum and Museum Store are closed on Christmas Day. We will reopen at 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 26.

Thursday, Dec. 26 – Winter Break Programing: Chesapeake Oysters 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Winter is peak harvesting season for Crassostrea virginica, the Eastern oyster. Programming will showcase “Rock E. Feller,” the museum’s giant oyster model, oystering boats in the museum collection, and Miocene epoch oyster fossils. Create your own craft to take home (limited, while supplies last). Activities are appropriate for ages 5-10. Program included with museum admission.

Friday, Dec. 27 – Winter Break Programing: Blizzards and Bones 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

At the close of the Miocene Epoch, regional waters began to cool as the world entered a new age. Discover how scientists use fossils and geological evidence to study climate change. Create your own craft to take home (limited, while supplies last). Activities are appropriate for ages 5-10. Program included with museum admission.

Monday, Dec. 30 – Winter Break Programing: Winter Birds of the Chesapeake 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The Chesapeake Bay becomes home to many waterfowl during the winter months. Activities at the museum and a take-home craft (limited, while supplies last) will spark new appreciation for our wintertime feathered friends. Activities are appropriate for ages 5-10. Program included with museum admission.

Tuesday, Dec. 31 – New Year’s Eve – Members Only & Holiday Hours 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The Calvert Marine Museum and Museum Store will close at 2 p.m. The museum will be open for MEMBERS ONLY. The Museum Store will be open and welcomes all shoppers.

Tuesday Dec. 31 – NOON Year’s Eve Party Members Only! 10 a.m. – noon

We are excited to host the Noon Year’s Eve party for museum members. Make Noon-Year’s-Eve-themed crafts, marvel at the juggler’s skills, and join the dance party with the Otter mascot. Toast in the new year with sparkling ginger ale, fish cracker snacks, and a giant confetti blast at high noon. FREE for CMM members of all ages!

Wednesday, Jan. 1 – New Year’s Day

The Calvert Marine Museum and Museum Store will be closed on New Year’s Day. We will reopen at 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 2.