Maryland State Police Teams Up for Charlotte Hall Veterans Home Donation Drive

The Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack has joined forces with a local middle school student to organize a donation drive for the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home. The initiative aims to support veterans by collecting essential items and comforts.

Requested Donations Include:

Toiletries : Sensitive skin lotions/body wash, electric or disposable razors, aftershave balm, alcohol-free mouthwash, shampoo, deodorant, specialty haircare products, lens wipes, and glasses cleaner.

: Sensitive skin lotions/body wash, electric or disposable razors, aftershave balm, alcohol-free mouthwash, shampoo, deodorant, specialty haircare products, lens wipes, and glasses cleaner. Clothing & Accessories : Men’s and women’s clothing (all types and sizes), Velcro shoes, sweatpants, sweatshirts, closed-toe slippers, hats, football team gear, pajama pants, robes, winter coats, sunglasses, and large face watches.

: Men’s and women’s clothing (all types and sizes), Velcro shoes, sweatpants, sweatshirts, closed-toe slippers, hats, football team gear, pajama pants, robes, winter coats, sunglasses, and large face watches. Miscellaneous Items: Talking or large-display clocks, room fans, clip-on fans, neck pillows, reading lights, laundry baskets, Tide Pods, and standard-size flashlights.

All donated items must be new and unused, with safety seals intact for toiletry items.

Donations are being accepted through Tuesday, December 10, 2024, at the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack, located at 23200 Leonard Hall Drive, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Help make a difference for those who served by contributing to this thoughtful cause!

