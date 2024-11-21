Three Mattawoman Middle School Students Charged After Theft, Strong-Armed Robbery of Ski Mask

On Tuesday, November 19, 2024, a school resource officer at Mattawoman Middle School was made aware of an incident that occurred during school dismissal on November 18.

In this case, three students, ages 13, approached another student and forcibly stole their name-brand ski mask. The SRO initiated an investigation and identified the involved students.

On November 21, after conferring with the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office, two of the students were charged as juveniles on a Juvenile Offense Report with strong armed robbery, and one student was charged as a juvenile with theft. Cpl. Caballero investigated.