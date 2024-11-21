Man Flown to Trauma Center with Life-Threatening Injuries After Serious Motor Vehicle Collision in Charles County

November 21, 2024

On Thursday, November 21, 2024, at approximately 6:00 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of St. Charles Parkway and Demarr Road, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

A short time after initial dispatch, the incident was upgraded to a serious motor vehicle collision with entrapment.

Crews quickly arrived on the scene to find one patient trapped underneath of a vehicle suffering life-threatening injuries. A helicopter was requested to respond and land nearby.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 transported the unknown aged male patient to an area trauma center with life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the collision and updates will be provided when they become available.

This entry was posted on November 21, 2024 at 6:50 pm and is filed under All News, Charles News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Accident Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.