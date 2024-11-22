Three Arrested After ATF Executes Search Warrants in St. Mary’s County

Two adults and one juvenile were taken into custody Thursday, November 21, 2024, following a joint operation between local police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

In collaboration with the ATF, the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division executed search warrants at three St. Mary’s County residences. Bruce Bernard Franks, 32, of Dameron, Keith O’Bryan Holland, 20, of Park Hall, and the juvenile were arrested without incident. Deputies recovered ammunition and seven guns.

Franks was charged with multiple offenses, including possession of a short-barreled rifle, possession of a regulated firearm after having been convicted of a crime of violence, possession of a rifle/shotgun after being convicted of a disqualifying crime, possession of a rifle/shotgun after having been convicted of a crime of violence, knowing possessing a regulated firearm after being convicted of a disqualifying crime, and possession of ammunition after being prohibited from possessing a regulated firearm.

Holland, who is prohibited from possessing firearms due to disqualifying convictions, was charged with possession of a regulated firearm while being under 21 years of age, knowingly possessing a regulated firearm after having been adjudicated delinquent by a juvenile court for an act that would be considered a disqualifying crime if committed as an adult, and possession of ammunition after having been prohibited from possessing a regulated firearm.

The juvenile was charged as an adult with possession of a regulated firearm while being under the age of 21 and possession of ammunition solely designed for a regulated firearm.

Law enforcement agencies are prohibited from publicly identifying a juvenile, even when charged as an adult, due to legal protections safeguarding the juvenile’s identity throughout the judicial process.

“ATF is proud of our agents who work tirelessly alongside our state and local partners. The arrests made today highlight ATF’s dedication to bring those who illegally possess firearms to justice.” -ATF Baltimore Special Agent in Charge Toni Crosby.

The suspects have been transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center to await bond hearings.

