St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office to Host 23rd Annual Silent Angel Memorial

In a poignant commemoration of lives lost to homicide, community members are cordially invited to participate in the 23rd Annual Silent Angel Memorial hosted by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, December 1, 2024, at 6 p.m., at the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department at 46900 South Shangri La Drive, Lexington Park.

The Silent Angel Memorial was founded in 2002 by Eileen Bildman after the tragic loss of her son. It is an annual tribute to honor victims of homicide who lived in St. Mary’s County, bringing families and friends together during the difficult holiday season.

During the annual ceremony, ornaments are placed on a Christmas Tree and the names of

St. Mary’s County homicide victims are announced. Each ornament displays the name, date of birth, and the date each victim became a “silent angel.” Following the ceremony, the decorated tree will be placed in the lobby of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office until the first week of January.

For more information or to extend your support to this meaningful event, please contact Madisyn Absher at the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-4200, ext. 1971, or email [email protected]



.