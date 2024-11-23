Police Investigating Shots Fired in Lexington Park on 11/21/2024

On Thursday, November 21, 2024, at approximately 8:15 p.m., police responded to the area of Hancock Road and Midway Drive in Lexington Park, for numerous 911 callers reporting shots fired with people screaming.

Police arrived on the scene to find shell casings throughout the roadway at the intersection of Hancock Road and Midway Drive with multiple people outside reporting 10 to 15 shots were fired.

No known injuries were reported.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

It is unknown if any residences or property was struck.

Updates will be provided if the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office releases any information.




