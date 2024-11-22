‘Thank You’ to Maryland First Responders: A Father’s Gratitude for Daughter’s Recovery

On Wednesday, Sgt. Tyler Brice and TFC Patrick Nolan attended the George Washington University Hospital’s Trauma Survivors event in recognition of their treatment of Ms. Kailynn Hart while working on Trooper 7 this past year.

Kailynn’s father and aunt were able to attend the event to celebrate her miraculous recovery.

Check out Mr. Hart’s social media testimonial below:

“Today I got a chance to say “Thank You” to those that played a major roll in my daughter Kailynn’s survival! George Washington University Hospital celebrated Kailynn as a 2024 Trauma Survivor. I had an opportunity to embrace the First Responders from Maryland State Highway Police that treated her on the seen and Flew her to GW via Helicopter.

The Trauma Surgeon Dr. Babak Sarani who fought to save Kailynn’s life told me that it was the State Police that deserves much of the credit for the way they “Packaged” her in flight that gave her a chance!

To Dr. Sarani, Dr. Tim (Neurosurgeon) who didn’t wait for the helicopter to land before he called ALL HANDS ON DECK and all they ER nurses, ICU nurses, Techs, PT, OT, Speech, Orthopedics, Respiratory Therapist and Environmental Techs that went above and beyond to serve Kailynn, I say Thank You, Thank You and Thank You!

Because of last minute therapy scheduling Kailynn wasn’t in the room to see or experience the celebration but I was encouraged by the fact that She was Celebrated as a Survivor!

Let me close by saying to every survivor that YOU ARE CELEBRATED EVEN IN ROOMS YOU CANT GET TO!!”

