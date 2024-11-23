Charles County Sheriff’s Office Conducts Holiday Traffic Safety Initiative

On November 21, 2024, officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), alongside Maryland State Police, conducted a coordinated traffic safety initiative across multiple locations throughout the county.

The initiative focused on areas where residents had previously raised traffic safety concerns.

A total of 267 traffic stops were made, resulting in approximately 370 warnings, citations, and equipment repair orders being issued.

Additionally, officers made one arrest for an active warrant and initiated a drug investigation.

As part of the initiative, officers distributed holiday safety awareness cards to drivers, promoting safe travel during the upcoming holiday season. The initiative was part of ongoing efforts to enhance traffic safety and address community concerns.

Officers will continue to focus on high-risk areas to ensure the safety of all road users.