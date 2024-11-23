One Transported to Trauma Center After Early Morning Crash in Hughesville

On Saturday, November 23, 2024, at approximately 7:55 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Leonardtown Road and Carrico Mill Road in Hughesville, for a motor vehicle collision reported serious with entrapment.

Crews arrived on the scene to confirm one adult male was trapped.

Firefighters extricated the single occupant in under 10 minutes.

A helicopter was requested to land nearby for the 30-year-old male who had confirmed loss of consciousness.

The helicopter was cancelled a short time later. Emergency medical services transported the patient to an area trauma center by ambulance.

Police are investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.