Vacant Townhouse Fire in Waldorf Under Investigation, No Injuries Reported

On Sunday, November 24, 2024, at approximately 7:55 a.m., firefighters from Charles and Prince George’s County were dispatched to 11207 Barnswallow Place in Waldorf, for the reported structure on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 3-story end of the row townhouse with smoke and fire showing from the second and third floors.

A working fire upgrade was dispatched which brought additional firefighters from Charles, Prince George’s, and St. Mary’s County to assist or provide fill ins.

Firefighters operated on the scene for over 2 hours.

No known injuries were reported.

All occupants of the structure were accounted for with all searches providing negative results.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded to investigate the cause of the fire.

All photos courtesy of Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department and the Westlake Station 12.

