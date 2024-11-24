UPDATE: Stolen Vehicle Pursuit Ends in California – Drugs and Gun Recovered – Lexington Park Man Released Without Charges

UPDATE 11/24/2024 – Sheriff’s Office Press Release: Early on November 24, 2024, members of the Prince George’s County Police Department contacted the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office regarding a stolen 2023 Dodge Charger reportedly located in St. Mary’s County.

Patrol deputies launched an immediate search and, at approximately 11:05 a.m., located the vehicle traveling northbound on Route 235 near Route 246. Deputies attempted a traffic stop near Pegg Road, but the car fled, initiating a pursuit. The chase proceeded north on Route 235 and ended when the vehicle crashed on FDR Boulevard. Four occupants fled the scene on foot, and deputies apprehended three; the fourth subject remains at large.

The three apprehended individuals include two juveniles, ages 14 and 17, and an adult, Jordan Xavier Rutledge, 26, of Lexington Park. The 14-year-old passenger was found in possession of a stolen weapon originating from Albuquerque, NM. The 17-year-old driver has been charged as an adult with possession of a regulated firearm being under 21, illegal possession of a regulated firearm, possession of a regulated stolen firearm, loaded handgun in vehicle, loaded handgun on person, motor vehicle unlawful taking, CDS possess cannabis under 18, handgun carry and transport in vehicle, possession contraband in a place of confinement, CDS possess not cannabis and numerous traffic citations, was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center pending a bond hearing.

Rutledge was released while potential charges remain under review.

Law enforcement agencies are prohibited from publicly identifying a juvenile, even when charged as an adult, due to legal protections safeguarding the juvenile’s identity throughout the judicial process.

The fourth subject’s identity is currently unknown; a preliminary description of the suspect is that of a black male wearing all-black clothing.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The Sheriff’s Office wishes to thank our allied partners, including the Maryland State Police Troopers and Aviation Command and the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, for their assistance during the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Deputy First Class David Katulich at 301-475-4200, ext. 8164, or by email at [email protected].

Tipsters can also call Crime Solvers 24/7 at 301-475-3333 or text Crime Solvers at 274637. In the message block, type “Tip239” and select SEND. After you get a response, continue your conversation.

Note: Tip239 is case-sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown. With Crime Solvers, you never have to give your name. You may be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.

