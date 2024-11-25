Holidays and the Dangers of Impaired Driving: Maryland Laws and Recent Crash Data

As families and friends gather for Thanksgiving celebrations, the holiday season also brings increased risks on Maryland’s roads due to impaired driving. Thanksgiving consistently ranks among the busiest travel times of the year, and with that comes a sharp uptick in traffic incidents involving alcohol or drugs.

Law enforcement agencies and safety advocates are urging motorists to prioritize safety and avoid impaired driving.

Maryland’s Laws on Impaired Driving – In Maryland, driving under the influence (DUI) carries severe penalties, including fines, license suspension, and possible imprisonment. For a DUI charge, drivers must have a Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) of 0.08% or higher.

Maryland also enforces a lesser charge of Driving While Impaired (DWI) for BACs between 0.04% and 0.08%. Drug-related impaired driving is treated with equal severity, with charges applying to both illicit and prescription substances that impair one’s ability to drive safely. Repeat offenders face escalating penalties, including mandatory ignition interlock device installation.

Crash Data in Maryland – Over the past four years, impaired driving crashes during Thanksgiving week have shown alarming trends. Between 2020 and 2023, Maryland saw an average of 175 impaired-driving-related crashes during this holiday period annually, with 25 resulting in fatalities and over 100 causing significant injuries. In 2022 alone, 32% of all Thanksgiving-week traffic deaths were linked to alcohol or drug impairment.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reported that Maryland’s efforts to combat impaired driving have seen some success, including sobriety checkpoints and public awareness campaigns. However, the numbers remain a stark reminder of the continued need for vigilance and responsible decision-making.

Safety Tips for Drivers – Authorities recommend simple steps to stay safe and avoid becoming a statistic. Use designated drivers, take advantage of ride-sharing services, or arrange overnight accommodations if alcohol will be part of your Thanksgiving plans. Additionally, law enforcement will be conducting increased patrols throughout the holiday period, aiming to identify and stop impaired drivers before they cause harm.

As Thanksgiving approaches, Marylanders are reminded to give thanks responsibly. Celebrating safely ensures everyone has the chance to enjoy the season with loved ones without tragic consequences.

National Trends: NHTSA’s data indicates that the winter holiday period, encompassing December and early January, consistently experiences a spike in traffic fatalities. In December 2022 alone, 1,062 people lost their lives in alcohol-impaired-driving crashes nationwide. Notably, nighttime driving proved especially hazardous, with 31% of drivers involved in fatal crashes between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. being impaired. This percentage escalated to 45% between midnight and 3:00 a.m.

Maryland-Specific Data: In Maryland, the holiday season has similarly been marked by increased traffic fatalities. In 2022, the state recorded 564 traffic deaths, including 137 pedestrians and 11 bicyclists. Data for 2023 showed a troubling rise, with 570 roadway fatalities reported, that put 2023 as the states highest number of fatalities since 2007. So far in Maryland, 514 fatalities have been reported as of November 2024.

Efforts to Mitigate Impaired Driving:

To combat these alarming statistics, Maryland has implemented several initiatives:

Vision Zero: Launched in 2019, this initiative aims to eliminate traffic fatalities and serious injuries on state roadways by 2030 – Zero Deaths MD

Increased Enforcement: During holiday periods, law enforcement agencies intensify patrols and sobriety checkpoints to deter impaired driving.

Public Awareness Campaigns: Programs like "Be the Driver" encourage safe driving behaviors, emphasizing the dangers of impaired driving – Zero Deaths MD

Despite these efforts, the persistent rise in holiday season traffic fatalities underscores the need for continued vigilance and public cooperation to ensure safer roads during these high-risk periods.