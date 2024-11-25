St. Mary’s County Museums to Host Free Family Holiday Events & Exhibits 2024

St. Mary’s County Government’s Museum Division, which oversees Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, St. Clement’s Island Museum, and the Old Jail Museum is pleased to present special events and exhibits during the holiday season at each historic site.

Piney Point Lighthouse Museum

(Sunday, December 1, 2024, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.): Kick off the holiday season with family activities, refreshments, and more! Get a jump on your holiday shopping at the Museum Store. Admission is free for the day. Holiday Exhibit at Piney Point (daily from Sunday, December 1, 2024, until Sunday, January 5, 2025, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.): Join us for a family friendly holiday exhibit where visitors can tour the museum, lighthouse, and historic park. Admission is $7.00 for adults; $3.50 for seniors, students, and military; and 5 and under free. The Museum Store will be open during museum hours for holiday shopping. Exhibits are closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

St. Clement’s Island Museum

(Sunday, December 1, 2024, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.): Official opening of the Christmas Doll & Train Exhibit! The museum will offer fun for the entire family, including kids’ activities like face painting and make-a-toy workshop, music from COSMIC Flute Orchestra, and holiday refreshments including cookies and hot chocolate or mulled cider. Attendees can learn about Christmas in early colonial Maryland with Dr. Thomas Gerrard, St. Clement’s Island’s first landowner, run the model trains, see vintage dolls like Barbies and American Girls, and more! Get a jump on your holiday shopping with a wide variety of unique and local items inside the Museum Store. Admission is free for the day. Christmas Doll & Train Exhibit (daily from December 1, 2024, to January 1, 2025, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.): Families can enjoy a holiday exhibit of antique and collectible dolls like Barbie and American Girl, classic trains, and other vintage toys in this festive holiday display. The cost for this exhibit is $3.00 Adults, $2.00 Seniors and Military, $1.50 Children, and 5 and under are free. The Museum Store will be open during museum hours for holiday shopping. Exhibits are closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Old Jail Museum

(December 6, 2024, from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., or daily from 10 – 5 p.m.). Come take a tour of this fascinating historic site or shop at the Museum Store for a variety of unique gifts. Admission is free. Museum Store Sunday (December 1, 2024, at all three museum sites): Our museums join over 700 museum stores to offer relaxing, inspired shopping inside your favorite St. Mary’s County museums. Museum Store Sunday offers a special shopping experience in our one-of-a-kind stores, showcasing a broad assortment of unique, mission-specific gifts. From books to jewelry, to children’s products, to home accessories, and offerings by local artisans and authors, there is something for everyone. Shop knowing you are supporting the museum mission and programs! If you cannot make it to any shop during the month, you can shop at the online Friends Museum Store 24/7, which offers contact-free local delivery and free shipping to friends and family outside the area, at: https://friendsmuseumstore.square.site.

U.S. Colored Troops Interpretive Center at Lexington Manor Passive Park

Holiday Storytime & Cookies with Santa & Mrs. Claus (December 15, 2024, from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.). Join us for a free and festive Open House for all ages, featuring Christmas story times with Santa and Mrs. Claus at 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., festive coloring activities, and holiday refreshments! Attendees can also explore the interpretive center exhibits. Admission is free.

For more information on hours of operation, programs, events, admission prices, and more, following our museums on Facebook at:

St. Clement’s Island Museum: Facebook.com/SCIMuseum

Old Jail Museum & Visitor Center: Facebook.com/TheOldJailMuseum

Piney Point Lighthouse Museum: Facebook.com/1836Light

U.S. Colored Troops Interpretive Center: Facebook.com/USCTCenter