No Injuries Reported After Vehicle Strikes St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Headquarters in Leonardtown

On Monday, November 25, 2024, at approximately 10:30 a.m., Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office advised a vehicle struck the building and was checking for injuries.

Firefighters and emergency medical services were dispatched and responded, however, before their arrival, all units were placed in service as no injuries were reported.

The elderly female operator and all occupants of the structure denied injuries.

The building sustained very minor damage to the brick support, and a building inspector was not required to respond.

