Maryland MVA and Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office Offer Free, Discounted Uber and Lyft Rides for New Year’s Eve as Part of Annual “Drive Sober” Initiative

For the fourth holiday season, the Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office is pleased to receive a grant from the Governors Highway Safety Association.

In partnership with the association as well as Lyft, the grant will offer $20 rideshare credits and encourage Marylanders to Be the Make A Plan Driver by choosing an alternative to driving impaired from alcohol or drugs.

Beginning November 27, 2024, at 4:00 p.m. every Marylander is eligible – while supplies last – to receive a $20 rideshare credit. A select number of rideshare credits are available. Credits will expire 24 hours after they are claimed within the Lyft app if they are not redeemed.

To claim the $20 credit, Marylanders should open the Lyft app, choose “Payment” from the menu on the top left corner, and scroll to the “Add Lyft Pass” section. The $20 credit will be applied to the user’s account and redeemed automatically during the eligible time.

If all codes have been redeemed at that time, check back periodically for additional codes to become available. Credits will expire 24 hours after they are claimed within the Lyft app if they are not redeemed will go back into the system to be claimed again.

CODE: MAKEAPLAN2024

The State’s Attorney’s Office for Charles County (SAO) is returning with its fourth year of the “Drive Sober” initiative to spread awareness of the grave dangers of driving impaired and help the public take preventative measures.

The “Drive Sober” initiative will run during the holiday season – November 25, 2024, through January 1, 2025 – which is one of the deadliest times on the roadways due to drunk driving.

As in prior years, the SAO remains committed to offering the community safe rides home through rideshare. On Wednesday, November 27, 2024 (Thanksgiving Eve) from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Thursday, November 28, 2024, drivers 21+ years of age can download the Uber app and use the SAO’s code for up to $15 off a ride in Charles County to prevent impaired driving.

The code will be available on our official Drive Sober webpage ( www.ccsao.us/DriveSober ). For the first time, the SAO will also offer an Uber code on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2024, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. on January 1, 2025. Limited quantities are available.

The SAO will continue to distribute rideshare gift cards, nonalcoholic drink vouchers, and keychain breathalyzers throughout the initiative.

The SAO will also display a new billboard featuring State’s Attorney Tony Covington imploring motorists to “Drive Sober. Make it home for the holidays.”

Further information on where to pick up the “Drive Sober” materials, the effects of impaired driving, and more can be found on the SAO’s website, www.ccsao.us/DriveSober .

