Two Teens and One Adult Arrested for July 2024 Murder During Armed Robbery

The Prince George’s County Police Department arrested three suspects wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in late July. The suspects are 22-year-old Samuel Nnam of Upper Marlboro and two juvenile males – a 17 year from Hyattsville and a 17 year old from Greenbelt. They are all charged as adults for the murder of 23-year-old Jordan Swan of Bowie.

On July 29, 2024, at approximately 1:55 pm, officers responded to a shooting to the 8500 block of Greenbelt Road in the unincorporated section of Greenbelt.

Officers located Swan in an apartment building parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The preliminary investigation revealed the suspects shot the victim during a robbery. Nnam and the victim were known to each other.

All three suspects are charged with first and second degree murder and related charges. The three suspects are in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective may call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device) or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 24-0044154.