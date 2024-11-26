40-Year-Old Accokeek Woman Struck and Killed, Police Searching for Vehicle That Fled

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run that occurred in Accokeek on Friday night. The victim is 40-year-old Loretta Canter-Andrews of Accokeek.

On November 22, 2024, at approximately 9:50 pm, patrol officers responded to the area of Indian Head Highway and Farmington Road for the report of a collision involving a pedestrian. Officers located the victim in the roadway suffering from trauma. She was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed the involved driver struck the victim in the northbound lanes of Indian Head Highway. The driver did not remain on scene. Officers are working to identify the driver and striking vehicle in this incident.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Please refer to case number 24-0070068.