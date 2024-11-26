Rock in the Holiday Season with Historic St. Mary’s City

December 2024 marks the return of a beloved holiday tour, along with a fresh approach to celebration! Historic St. Mary’s City is thrilled to unveil an entire weekend filled with holiday magic, offering activities that will delight every member of your family. Enjoy everything from an outdoor rock show to crafting your own fresh evergreen arrangements.

With the festive spirit in full swing, Historic St. Mary’s City invites you to immerse yourself in a unique blend of history, culture, and holiday cheer. Whether you’re there for the music, the crafts, or the stories, there’s something for everyone to enjoy, making it a perfect holiday outing for families and friends alike.

Mark your calendar for December 6, because Krampus is coming to town with an all-ages outdoor rock show, in partnership with BCFC Entertainment: Krampus Ball. Inspired by the Alpine folklore’s sinister counterpart to Santa, Krampus accompanies Saint Nick on his festive travels. But unlike Santa’s treats for good children, Krampus deals with the mischievous ones…though on December 6, he will reward everyone with a rocking good time featuring local bands MOLLDYER, Ammonite, and Squid Inc.



The Krampus Ball is a fundraising event organized to generate funds for the design and construction of a new Education Center, featuring an indoor learning play area for children. Tickets are $20 online for general admission; $15 for high school and college students; Ages 12 and below are free. Tickets are available on Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.com/e/krampus-ball-tickets-1075811754919

For anyone looking to unleash their creativity, join the Evergreen Workshop on December 7! Create a centerpiece or swag using freshly cut greens from the Historic St. Mary’s City grounds, including boxwoods, pine, juniper, and fir.

The workshop will take place on December 7 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Space is limited, so be sure to call 301-994-4371 or 301-994-4372 to register. The cost is $40, while HSMC members enjoy a reduced price of $30. Light refreshments will be provided.

December 7 marks the return of the festive program “Lord of Misrule.” This one-hour tour will guide you through the Christmas traditions of 17th-century England.

Historically, during the darkest days of winter, the Lord of Misrule was appointed to oversee the merriment of the Christmas feast, swapping roles with the lord of the manor and having the authority to decide on games, dances, and other entertainment for the guests. Join Historic St. Mary’s City as their Lord of Misrule leads you on an engaging journey, sharing the games, dances, stories, and Christmas customs of yesteryear.

Tours are available at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., and 3 p.m. Admission prices are $10 for adults, $9 for seniors and military personnel, $6 for children aged 6 and older, and free for children aged 5 and younger. Historic St. Mary’s City members are free. To register, please call 301-994-4371 or 301-994-4372.

