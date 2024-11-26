Commissioners of St. Mary’s County & NAS PAX Announce Joint Meeting

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) and the Commanding Officer of Naval Air Station Patuxent River (NAS PAX) will hold a joint meeting on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at 9 a.m. in the Frank Knox Building, located just outside of NAS PAX Gate 2 at 21866 Cedar Point Road, Patuxent River.

“Our partnership with Naval Air Station Patuxent River is vital to the success and prosperity of St. Mary’s County,” said Commissioner President Randy Guy. “These joint meetings provide an important opportunity to strengthen our collaboration, address shared priorities, and continue working together to support our shared community,”

The joint meeting will feature discussion on the following topics:

Encroachment Agreement

Military Installation Resiliency Review

Small Unmanned Aircraft Brief

Comprehensive Plan Update – St. Mary’s 2050: Charting Our Tomorrow

Inter-Governmental Services Agreement

Land Preservation Update – Huntersville Rural Legacy Area Expansion

Redevelopment of Millison Plaza

This meeting is open to the public and will be recorded. The recording will air on St. Mary’s County Government TV Channel 95 as part of the regular CSMC meeting replay, the following Friday at 6:30 p.m., Saturday at 3 p.m., and Sunday at noon, and will be available for on-demand viewing via our YouTube Channel post-production. CSMC decisions and related documents are available on the St. Mary’s County Government website in BoardDocs.

“It’s always a pleasure to meet with our community partners in St. Mary’s County,” said Capt. Douglas Burfield, NAS PAX Commanding Officer. “These meetings help us to be better neighbors and partners, and to find ways to benefit our community.”

Information on the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County, including meeting schedules, minutes, and more is available at www.stmaryscountymd.gov/csmc. For more details on the meeting or to request accommodations, please call the Public Information Office at (301) 475-4200, ext. 1340.