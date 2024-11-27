Santa Claus Coming to Southern Maryland on December 10th, 2024 Courtesy of the U.S. Navy

Good boys and girls of all ages across Southern Maryland should keep their eyes on the skies as Adm. Saint Nicholas conducts pre-deployment mission planning over parts of Southern Maryland on Dec. 10 from 11:00 to 1:00 p.m. ET.

Regional residents looking up might spot Nicholas, known by his festive call sign “Claus,” as he soars through the skies aboard a U.S. Navy MH-60S Knighthawk helicopter with his trusty elves and holiday helpers from NAWCAD’s Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (HX) 21.

“Delivering toys to children around the world takes careful planning and strategic intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance,” said Claus during a pre-flight brief with HX-21 rotary pilots and aircrew. “The aviation pros at NAWCAD make prepping for the big night a little easier.”

Claus and the HX-21 crew will spread holiday cheer over the following regional locations:

11:00 – 11:30 a.m.

Naval Air Station Patuxent River Beach House

Driftwood Beach

Patuxent Appeal Elementary School

Dowell Elementary School

Solomons Island Pier

11:30 – 12:00 p.m.

Hollywood Elementary School

Saint John’s Catholic School

Captain Walter Francis Duke Elementary School

Leonardtown Elementary School

Leonardtown Wharf

12:00 – 12:30 p.m.

Leonardtown Middle School

Evergreen Elementary School

Town Creek Elementary School

Green Holly Elementary School

Greenview Knolls Elementary School

Lexington Park Elementary School

12:30 – 1:00 p.m.

George Washington Carver Elementary School

Chesapeake Charter Public School

Little Flower School

Bay Montessori School

Park Hall Elementary School

Spring Ridge Middle School

Naval Air Station Patuxent River Child Development Center

Children are advised to be on their best behavior as Claus finalizes his naughty list ahead of upcoming operations on Christmas Eve.

As Rudolph rests up with the reindeer crew ahead of the holiday, inclement weather may delay Santa’s mission to Dec. 11 or Dec. 12, at the same time. Stay up-to-date on Santa Over Southern Maryland on the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division’s Facebook page.

HX-21 is a component of Naval Test Wing Atlantic, the test wing for Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division. Nicknamed the “Blackjacks,” the squadron provides developmental flight test and evaluation for all U.S. Navy and Marine Corps rotary-wing and tilt-rotor aircraft. The Blackjacks are personal favorites of Claus, who tries to visit his HX-21 friends every year. Naval Air Station Patuxent River has been home to HX-21 since 1949.

