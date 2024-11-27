15-Year-Old Arrested, Released After Breaking Into Vehicles in Bryans Road

On Monday, November 18, 2024, at 1:17 a.m., officers responded to the 6500 block of Hungerford Road in Bryans Road, MD for the report of a subject breaking into vehicles.

Upon arrival, officers observed several vehicles had been broken into. One of the officers, who is also a drone operator, deployed a drone to help as officers canvassed the area.

A short time later, officers received a call from a resident in a nearby neighborhood regarding someone attempting to break into cars. Officers directed the drone to the area and observed a subject matching the description of the suspect.

Footage from the drone showed the suspect in the act of breaking into a car on Crake Court. Officers responded to the area and observed the suspect who fled upon seeing them.

The suspect was apprehended after a brief foot chase without further incident.

The area was canvassed, and a total of nine vehicles were broken into. The suspect, age 15, was charged on a juvenile offense report with destruction of property, theft, and other related charges.

Officer Giroux is investigating.