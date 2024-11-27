UPDATE: Police Capture 25-Year-Old Wanted Man in Hollywood

UPDATE 11/27/2024 @ 2:35 p.m.: Troopers from the Maryland State Police Tactical Team captured Kaimrhon Emmanuel Bonaventure, age 25. Details will be provided as they become available.

The Maryland State Police Tactical Team, officially known as the Special Tactical Assault Team Element (S.T.A.T.E.), was established in 1979 to provide the Maryland State Police with a team of highly trained troopers to respond to high-risk incidents beyond the capability and knowledge of other troopers.

UPDATE 11/27/2024 @ 2:15 p.m.: Troopers from the Maryland State Police, deputies from the St. Mary’s and Calvert County Sheriff’s Offices, and officers from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources are actively searching for 25-year-old Kaimrhon Emmanuel Bonaventure in the area of Meadow Road off Jones Wharf Road in Hollywood. The search is in response to a reported violation of a protective order.

Local fire departments and a Maryland State Police helicopter are also assisting in the operation. Bonaventure was last seen wearing camouflage overalls and a black beanie.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Offices has stated it believed there is no imminent threat to the public. If you see Bonaventure, please call 911

UPDATE 11/27/2024 @ 11:25 a.m.: After police on the scene at 8:34 a.m., said that the “suspect is known to carry a 10-32 however one has not been seen” a 10-32 is police code for a firearm/gun.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office issued the following statement to the public: It is believed there is no imminent threat to the public. If you see Bonaventure, please call 911.

11/27/2024: On November 27, 2024, at approximately 8:35 a.m., police responded to a residence on Meadow Road off Jones Wharf Road in Hollywood, for the reported violation of protection order.

The 911 caller reported that Kaimrhon Emmanuel Bonaventure, age 25, of Douglas, Georgia, had arrived at the residence and attempted to make contact with the victim who had an active protection order against him

Police advised the male is known to carry a firearm, unknown if armed at this time.

The suspect is a black male initially reported as wearing camo overalls and camo pants, black boots and black beanie. Police located the camo jacket/overalls in the woods and the search is still ongoing.

Avoid the area, remains indoors and keep doors locked. If seen, call 911.

Maryland State Police Aviation Command and K9 was requested to assist. Subject is believed to have arrived on foot.

The subject was wanted for two separate cases and arrested for both on November 14th, 2024, one for Burglary and Trespassing on Private Property, and the second for Violation of Protective Order. He was released on his own recognizance for one of them, and then a $500 unsecured personal bond for the second.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office released the following:

They are currently involved in a police activity in Hollywood Shores Neighborhood/Riverside Dr area. Please avoid this area for the next 2 hours. Law Enforcement is currently attempting to located a Black Male last seen wearing Camo style overalls and a Black Beanie style cap reference a burglary in the area.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

___________________________________

Kaimrhon Bonaventure, 25, of an unknown address in St. Mary’s County, faces multiple charges in two separate cases filed in the District Court of Maryland for St. Mary’s County.

According to court documents, Bonaventure has been charged with three counts of violating a protective order issued on October 16, 2023. The order was intended to prevent Bonaventure from contacting the male complainant. Alleged violations occurred on three separate dates: November 9, 2023, January 26, 2024, and at an unspecified earlier time, all at a residence located on Meadow Road in Hollywood, Maryland. Each violation carries a potential penalty of up to 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.

In an unrelated incident, Bonaventure was arrested on November 14, 2024, at 3:16 a.m. He is accused of breaking into a storage area belonging to BAE Systems, located on Three Notch Road in Lexington Park. According to the arresting officer’s statement, Bonaventure was found in a box truck on the property, which is secured by a fence and marked with “secure facility” signage. The facility’s security manager reported that surveillance footage showed Bonaventure accessing the property multiple times in the days leading up to his arrest, allegedly using a wooden pallet to scale the fence.

When questioned by authorities, Bonaventure admitted to entering the property, stating he was homeless and seeking shelter. He faces charges of fourth-degree burglary, which carries a maximum penalty of three years in prison, and trespassing on posted property, punishable by up to 90 days in jail and/or a $500 fine.