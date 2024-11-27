Nancy Ann Kemmis, 91, of Leonardtown, Maryland passed away on November 22, 2024, with her loving family at her side.

She was born on August 30, 1933, in Kalispell, Montana to the late James Leslie Wheeler and Tabitha Isabella (nee: Norris) Wheeler.

Nancy was born and raised in Kalispell, Montana and in her heart that was always home. She met her late husband, Richard Kemmis, Sr., while attending school. They married in 1951 and had five children. Nancy was a full-time mother until 1973 when she re-entered the workforce. She was an excellent home cook, transitioning to a 31-year career as a chef for the Navy and various private restaurants until her retirement in 2004. She attended culinary school and worked many years at the Officer’s Club for the Navy in Charleston, South Carolina. Nancy was an avid collector of pig figurines and other pig-themed items. She was a prolific crafter, gifting many items to friends and family and teaching others to enjoy creative arts.

Nancy is survived by her children: Carmella Clark of Iowa, Rene Wise (Russell) of North Carolina, Gerrie Shepherd (Bill) of South Carolina; Melody Baugher (David) of Bushwood, Maryland, and Rick Kemmis, Jr. (Denise) of Missouri; her sister, Lois Holland of Washington state; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren; along with extended family and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she is also preceded in death by her son-in-law: Karl Clark and siblings: Mildred Hodge, James Wheeler, Lola Stowell, Velma Brown, Opal Premo, Elgin Wheeler, John Wheeler, Isabella Lenahan, and Vernon Wheeler.

All services will be private.

