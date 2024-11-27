On November 22, 2024, Colleen Louise Snider, 68, passed away. Colleen was born on August 13, 1956, in Maryland to parents Joseph and Bernice Moore.

Colleen enjoyed her work as a bartender for the Tavern. She loved being able to meet new customers who came in. She had a knack for making everyone feel welcome and at ease, often sharing a laugh or a story with those who sat at the bar. Her warm smile and attentive nature quickly made her a beloved figure in the community.

In her free time, she enjoyed playing the lottery and being with her friends at Bunker Hill.

Colleen was predeceased by her parents and niece Toni Moore. She is survived by her siblings, Ralph Moore of Campobello, SC, Leonard Moore of Mechanicsville, MD, Patricia Roland of Greenbelt, MD, and Rita Roland of Silver Spring, MD. She is survived by nieces Alexandra Moore, and Kim Miller.

All services will be private. Please no flowers, donate to your local animal shelter or cancer society.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.