Nancy Virginia Bolinger passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2024 in Jacksonville, NC after a long illness. She was born in Arlington, VA on March 2, 1950 to Robert C. and Neola W. Bolinger. She spent much of her youth in Charles County, MD and graduated from LaPlata High School, then went on to graduate from St. Mary’s College of Maryland. Nancy was a life-long learner and educator and earned three Master’s Degrees. She was privileged to educate young adults and service members at Coastal Carolina Community College for over 30 years. During this time she met good friends including Kim Burgin, who remained close to her over the years.

Nancy enjoyed collecting a variety of treasures including dolls, jewelry and antique glassware. She was active in churches throughout her life and was a proud supporter of the U.S. Military especially the Marines at nearby Camp LeJeune.

She is preceded in death by her parents and favorite brother-in-law, Luther H. Wolfe. She is survived by her sister Linda Wolfe, nieces Julie Steele, Laura Lizbinski (Michael) and nephew Robert Wolfe (Sherry) and great nephew Zachary Wolfe and great nieces Karlie and Cassie Wolfe.The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 5, 2024 from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service celebrated by Pastor Chris Owens at 5:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. There will be a Graveside Service on December 6, 2024 at 10 a.m. at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.

