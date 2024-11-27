John Raymond “Ray” Lankford, Jr., 75, of Solomons, MD passed away on November 18, 2024 at Calvert Health Medical Center.

Born June 9, 1949 in Prince Frederick, MD, he was the son of the late John Raymond Lankford, Sr. and Elizabeth “Betty” (Martin) Lankford.

Ray graduated from Calvert Senior High School in 1967. He worked as a plumber for his father’s business, R&B Plumbing.

Ray is survived by his children, Dean Catterton of Prince Frederick, MD and Angie Hill (Jimmy) of LaPlata, MD; his siblings, Irene Carroll (Tommy) of Lusby, MD, John C. Lankford of St. Leonard, MD, Betty Norris (Johnny) of Tampa, FL, Charlene Lankford of Myrtle Beach, SC, Freddie Lankford of Cascade, MD, Morsey Lankford (Wanda) of Lusby, MD, and Jay Lankford of Lusby, MD; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He is also survived by his good friend, Doug Aulson and his former wife, Barbara McCoy. Ray was preceded in death by his brothers, Richard and Eddie Lankford.

Family will receive friends on Friday, November 22, 2024 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Rausch Funeral Home, 20 American Lane, Lusby, MD. A funeral service conducted by Rev. Faith Wilkerson will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at Rausch Funeral Home, Lusby, MD. Inurnment will follow at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church Cemetery, Solomons, MD.

Contributions may be made to the Solomons Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department, 13150 H.G. Trueman Road, Solomons, MD 20688.