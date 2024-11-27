Ilse Rosemarie Metz, 85, of Solomons, MD and formerly of Kensington, MD, passed away on November 22, 2024 at Adventist Hospital, White Oak.

Born December 10, 1938 in Munich, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Karl Hofmann and Maria (Stadler) Hofmann.

Ilse immigrated from Munich, Germany, arriving May 11, 1954 on the Holland America Line in Hoboken, NJ. She and her mother Maria left Germany after growing up as a child during WWII. Ilse was married to Klaus, her lifelong partner, on November 24, 1956 in Wheaton, MD. She was an administrative professional until her retirement in 2000. Ilse and Klaus retired and moved to their dream house in Old House Cove in Lusby, MD where they enjoyed years of boating with their friends at the Yacht Club.

Ilse began volunteering in 2003 at the Calvert Marine Museum in the Paleontology Department, later moving to the Archives. As of June 2024, she logged a total of 8,994 volunteer hours. In 2014 she was named volunteer of the year – a well-deserved honor. Her colleagues at the museum said “Ilse was always at the museum on time, when scheduled, and with her adorable grin.” She was a member of the Solomons Island Yacht Club since 1985.

Ilse is survived by her husband, Klaus Wilhelm Metz; her children, Susan Marie Beckman (Harry) of Oakland, MD and Laura Elizabeth Zirzow (Michael) of Centreville, VA; her grandchildren, Nicole, Amanda, Ashley, Sarah and Harrison; and her great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Eleanor, Charlotte, Levi, Amelia, Abby, Logan and Cadence. She was preceded in death by her son, David Wilhelm Metz.

Family will receive friends on Monday, December 2, 2024 from 5:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. with a Funeral Service following at 6:30 p.m. at Rausch Funeral Home, 20 American Lane, Lusby, MD. Interment will be private.

Serving as pallbearers will be Michael Muse, Harry Beckman, Harrison McBee, Zach Perry, Ivan Portillo and Greg Partridge.