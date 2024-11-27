Frederick James Stehle, 79, of Saint Leonard, Maryland, passed away on November 25, 2024, after a lengthy illness.

Born September 11, 1945 in Brooklyn, New York, he was the son of the late Frederick and Catherine Stehle. Fred was preceded in death by his sister Grace DeMarco.

Fred spent the majority of his life on Long Island, where he worked in the printing industry for his entire career. He loved traveling, watching movies, listening to music, cooking, and most of all, spending time with his family.

Fred is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Wanda; his children, Frederick T. Stehle (Laura), Kathy Lyons (David), and Lisa Kelley (Mike). He was the proud grandfather to Katie, Christopher, Matthew, Jordan, Nick, Erin, and Sara, as well as three great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Geri Garcia (Eddie), and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 7, 2024 from 1:00–2:30 pm with funeral services starting at 2:30 pm at the Rausch Funeral Home, 4405 Broomes Island Road, Port Republic, Maryland 20676.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Hospice of the Chesapeake.