William Franklin Bowen, affectionately known as “Flap” or “Frankie” passed away November 12, 2024 at the age of 79 after a long illness. He was born February 13, 1945 in Prince Frederick to Glenn William and Dorothy (Norfolk) Bowen. Flap was raised in Huntingtown and graduated from Calvert High School.

He worked for Bob Hall LLC, in Upper Marlboro, MD for many years before relocating to New Port Richey, FL where he opened Frank’s Pool Maintenance. Frank was a successful business owner, having owned and operated his pool business for over 30 years.

He was a former member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church and Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department in Maryland, as well as being a Veteran, having served in The United States Army.

After moving to Florida, he became a member of the Corvette Club and a founding member of the West Pasco Sertoma Club.

Flap was often the life of the party, people were drawn to his humor and kindness, he had many lifelong friendships in which he valued deeply. Flap embodied what Calvert County is all about, being selfless and hardworking. He was very proud of his roots and cherished all the memories he made in Calvert with his family and friends.

He was a huge fan of Florida State University football, he enjoyed going to every game and watching them with his grandson Alex when possible. His grandchildren were very important to him. Alex was the boy he always wanted LOL, he proudly wore every piece of Daikin attire that was given to him. He thought Amanda was the prettiest baby girl ever born and would always say to her, “you should be a model”. He loved that she worked in his hometown of Huntingtown making people look beautiful at Studio 614.

Flap is survived by his wife Dianne Bowen, daughter Lori Bowen-Ferranti and her husband Jim, grandson Alex Ferranti, his wife Brandy and granddaughter Amanda Ferranti, and his sister Gloria Gibson. He was preceded in death by his brothers Donald and Michael Bowen.

We would like to invite family and friends to a celebration of life on Dec 7th to share their memories of Frank.