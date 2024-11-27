Harry Chandler Finch, Jr, 72, of Mechanicsville Maryland, passed away on November 21, 2024, with his loved ones by his side. A beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, Harry will always be remembered for his compassion, witty jokes, and devotion to his family.

Born on March 8, 1952, in Washington DC, Harry spent 52 years married to his loving wife, Eileen Mary (Gardiner). Together they shared their life and love with three daughters and five grandchildren.

Harry is survived by his daughter Joyce Dianne and her husband Eric Linderman & Dixie Lynn and her husband Chris Jordan; as well as his grandchildren Jackson Finch, Arabella and Abigail Linderman, and Troy and Brady Jordan. He was preceded in death by his oldest daughter Karen Melissa and his parents.

Harry was the son of Harry C. Finch Sr. and Helen M. Finch (Windsor). He is survived by his 12 brothers and sisters: Dianne Wiley, Jane Robeson (Ken), Linda Reamy, Kathy Finch, David Finch (Patsy), Eddie Finch (Denise), Dorothy Finch, Steve Finch (Missy), Juanita Abell (Kee), Donald Finch, John Finch Sr (Lori), and Becky Russell (Rocky).

Harry graduated High School in 1970. Following this, he spent his life working hard to support his family. He was a certified welder at the time of his retirement in 2016. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing and singing karaoke. Throughout his life, he was an avid gardener. After retirement, he would spend his time watching old black-and-white Western shows and listening to classic country music. He had an old Southern soul that was reflected in his cooking, talking, and respect for people.

Harry honorably served over 20 years in the St. Mary’s County EMS system. He was a volunteer with the Mechanicsville Rescue Squad for 19 years where he volunteered as an EMT and Engineer. He later served with the Hollywood Rescue Squad for a brief time.

Harry’s whole life was dedicated to taking care of his family. There was no greater evidence of this than when he was challenged to care for his daughter at the end of her life. He then, with Eileen, raised his grandson Jackson like the son he never had. He was committed to all of his family.

Anyone in the presence of Harry expected to hear a funny riddle or joke. A witty comeback was expected with any story. He could even make himself laugh so hard he wouldn’t be able to finish his joke. His jovial nature was one-of-a-kind.

The family will receive friends and family to celebrate Harry on December 3, 2024, at Brinsfield Funeral Home in Charlotte Hall, MD, from 5:00–8:00 pm with Prayers at 7:00 pm.

A Funeral service with Catholic Mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Church on December 4, 2024, at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at Queen of Peace Cemetery in Helen, MD.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Immaculate Conception Church or the Knights of Columbus, Council #8159.

Harry C. Finch, Jr. will be dearly missed by all who knew him, but his legacy will live on through his family and friends.

Pallbearers that will serve Harry are Chris Jordan, Eric Linderman, Jackson Finch, Troy Jordan, Brady Jordan, and John Finch Jr.

