Four Flown to Trauma Centers After High Speed Rollover in St. Inigoes While Fleeing Police

On Thursday, November 28, 2024, at approximately 9:20 p.m., Officers from the Department of Natural Resources Police advised a vehicle fled at a high rate of speed after an attempted traffic stop and requested additional police.

Officers located the vehicle overturned on Beachville Road a short time later and requested fire and rescue personnel to the scene.

Firefighters from Ridge, NAS Webster Field and Bay District were dispatched at 9:22 p.m. First Arriving Units located a single vehicle on its roof in a wooded area with two occupants ejected, and one being trapped underneath the vehicle.



Helicopters were requested for all four occupants.

Maryland State Police Aviation Command responded with Troopers 2, Trooper 4 and Trooper 7 to a nearby landing zone. Flight medics were advised multiple occupants were not wearing the seatbelts and the collision was high speed (reportedly over 80 or 90 mph).

All four male patients were flown to area trauma centers with various injuries.

Preliminary investigation found that during a premise check and investigation by Department of Natural Resources Police, multiple gunshots were heard, a short time after hearing them, the involved vehicle passed a DNR Officer at approximately 80mph, a traffic stop was attempted but the vehicle continued to flee at a high rate of speed until the crash occurred.

Multiple firearms were recovered from the scene. The incident and crash remains under investigation.

While the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief 3A was responding to the scene, they struck a deer, no injuries were reported, however, the vehicle has been taken out of service for repairs.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

